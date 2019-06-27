|
Forrester Trevor Died peacefully in Overgate Hospice on 23rd June 2019,
aged 72 years.
Trevor was the former scorer at Todmorden Cricket Club
for 37 years.
Trevor's funeral will be held on
Fri 28th June in the
Old School Chapel, Priestwell, Broadstone Street, Todmorden
at 1.30pm followed by cremation
at Burnley at 3pm.
An opportunity to share memories of Trevor will be held at
Todmorden Cricket Club at approximately 4pm where refreshments will be served. Family flowers only please but donations may be made to the Salvation Army and
Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare.
Tel 01706 813329
Published in Todmorden News on June 27, 2019
