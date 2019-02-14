Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Kennedy

Memories Condolences

Tommy Kennedy Memories
Kennedy Tommy 1939 - 2018

If I could write a story,
it would be the greatest ever told,
Of a kind and loving Dad,
who had a heart of gold.
I could write a million pages,
but still be unable to say
Just how much I love and miss him
every single day.
I will remember all he taught me, I'm hurt but won't be sad.
Because he will send down all the answers, and he'll always be
my Dad.

A year has passed but we will always remember you Dad.
Lots of love Alex, John, Jane & Michelle xxxx
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.