Kennedy Tommy 1939 - 2018
If I could write a story,
it would be the greatest ever told,
Of a kind and loving Dad,
who had a heart of gold.
I could write a million pages,
but still be unable to say
Just how much I love and miss him
every single day.
I will remember all he taught me, I'm hurt but won't be sad.
Because he will send down all the answers, and he'll always be
my Dad.
A year has passed but we will always remember you Dad.
Lots of love Alex, John, Jane & Michelle xxxx
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 14, 2019
