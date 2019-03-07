Home

Hebden Bridge Funeral Service
8 Albert Street
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 8AH
(01422) 842663
Stanley Coleman

Stanley Coleman Notice
COLEMAN STANLEY MICHAEL Passed away 23rd February 2019, aged 77 years. A much loved Husband of Jean, beloved Dad, Brother, Grandad and
Great Grandad.

Funeral service takes place on
Thursday 14th March at
Hebden Royd Methodist Church
at 12 noon, followed by interment at Blackshaw Head
Methodist Chapel.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Children's Heart Surgery fund at L.G.I or the Teenage Cancer Trust
a plate will be provided at
the service.

All further enquiries to
Paula Brennan of Hebden Bridge Funeral Service
01422 842663.
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 7, 2019
