Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
14:00
The Old School Chapel, Priestwell
FACCHINELLO Sergio
(Tony) Died in hospital on
2nd March 2019, aged 82 years.
Tony was the much loved and loving Husband of the late Pauline, proud Dad of Antony and Ashley, treasured Grandad of Lidia, Xavier, Zac, Max, Luca and Lucy, he was also a good friend to many and will be sadly missed.
His funeral service will take place on Monday 18th March in
The Old School Chapel, Priestwell at 2.00pm followed by interment by the side of his beloved Pauline in Mankinholes Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 14, 2019
