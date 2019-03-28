Resources More Obituaries for Ruth Barker Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ruth Barker

Notice Barker Ruth The Family of the late Ruth Barker who passed away on 6th March 2019 would like to thank all Family and Friends who attended her Funeral at St Peters Church and the buffet afterwards at the Cricket Club in Walsden on

21st March.

Many thanks to Rev Flood and the staff at St Peters Church for

their kind support.

A special thank you to the Managers and Carers at Mediline in Todmorden who looked after Ruth in her home for the

last six years.

The services provided by Suzanne, Peter and their team at Warburtons Funeralcare in Todmorden were very professional and sympathetic

in every detail. Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices