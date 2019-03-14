|
BARKER Ruth Died peacefully at home in Walsden on
6th March 2019, aged 91 years. Ruth was the beloved Wife of the late Jack,
loving Mum of Robert and Stella, devoted Grandma of Alan, Jane, Richard, Ellen, Hannah and Michaela also a treasured
Great-Grandma of Jessica, Rachel, Matthew, Richard, Christian, Olivia, Issac, Kate, Jennifer and James.
Her funeral service will be held
in St. Peter's Church on
Thursday 21st March at 1.30pm
followed by interment in the churchyard. Flowers welcome, donations in lieu, if desired, may be given to St. Peter's Church.
All enquiries to Warburtons
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 14, 2019
