|
|
|
WILSON Roger Died peacefully
on 14th December 2019,
aged 77 years.
Roger was the much loved
and loving Husband of Susan
also a much loved Brother,
Uncle and friend of many.
His funeral service will be held in The Old School Chapel, Priestwell on Friday 10th January at 11.00am followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 12.15pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired,
will be divided between
Parkinson's (Halifax),
RNLI and Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
Tel - 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Dec. 19, 2019