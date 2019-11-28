|
Linstead Robert (Rob) Passed away on
November 18th 2019
aged 71.
Rob was the last surviving
co founder of the Trades Club
in Hebden Bridge 40 years ago.
Loving father of Sarah, Jessica and Emma and much loved grandad of Dyllan, Lottie and Murray.
He will be missed by his large extended family and many friends.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday 30th November at 2.30pm in Over Stowey Village Hall, TA5 1HA followed by a green burial service on Sunday 1st December at 11.30am at Woodhouse Farm, South Molton EX36 4JH.
No cut flowers by request.
Donations to St Margaret's Hospice c/o and for further enquiries please contact Grandfields & Son,
Keenthorne, Nether Stowey
Bridgwater
TA5 1HZ
Tel: 01278 732219
Published in Todmorden News on Nov. 28, 2019