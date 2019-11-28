Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Linstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Linstead

Notice Condolences

Robert Linstead Notice
Linstead Robert (Rob) Passed away on
November 18th 2019
aged 71.

Rob was the last surviving
co founder of the Trades Club
in Hebden Bridge 40 years ago.

Loving father of Sarah, Jessica and Emma and much loved grandad of Dyllan, Lottie and Murray.
He will be missed by his large extended family and many friends.
Funeral service will take place on Saturday 30th November at 2.30pm in Over Stowey Village Hall, TA5 1HA followed by a green burial service on Sunday 1st December at 11.30am at Woodhouse Farm, South Molton EX36 4JH.
No cut flowers by request.
Donations to St Margaret's Hospice c/o and for further enquiries please contact Grandfields & Son,
Keenthorne, Nether Stowey
Bridgwater
TA5 1HZ
Tel: 01278 732219
Published in Todmorden News on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -