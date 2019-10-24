Resources More Obituaries for Robert Brierley Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert Brierley

Notice BRIERLEY Robert

(Bob) Barbara and family would like to say a big Thank You to everyone who came to Bob's funeral or sent cards, letters, messages or flowers and to Pennine Lodge for their wonderful care in the last years of his life, Heather and Douglas Wilson for arranging a mass to be said for him at St Joseph's,

Ann Brown for a very moving service, Suzanne at Warburton's for the excellent funeral arrangements.

Todmorden Cricket Club for their tributes and for hosting the celebration of his life.

Everyone who donated a total of £460 to Dementia Friendly Todmorden.

