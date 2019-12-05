Home

STANSFIELD Peter Campbell Died peacefully in
Overgate Hospice on 29th November 2019, aged 78 years.
Peter was the much loved
Partner of Peggy,
Brother to Ian and Robert,
also a much loved Step-dad, Grandad and friend of so many.
His funeral service will be held in St. Mary's Church at 1.00pm on Wednesday 11th December, followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in his memory will be given to Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329
Published in Todmorden News on Dec. 5, 2019
