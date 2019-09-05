|
|
|
Shackleton Peter Passed away peacefully on the 2nd September 2019 aged 83 years.
Devoted husband to Maureen
and loving father to Michael, Amanda and Claire.
Much loved Poppa
and Great Poppa.
Peter will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 13th September, St Peters
Church, Walsden at 12.45pm followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please to Cancer Research UK
and Dementia UK.
Will friends please accept this
intimation.
Published in Todmorden News on Sept. 5, 2019