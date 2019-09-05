Home

Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:45
St Peters Church
Walsden
Committal
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
14:15
Burnley Crematorium
Peter Shackleton Notice
Shackleton Peter Passed away peacefully on the 2nd September 2019 aged 83 years.
Devoted husband to Maureen
and loving father to Michael, Amanda and Claire.
Much loved Poppa
and Great Poppa.
Peter will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Friday 13th September, St Peters
Church, Walsden at 12.45pm followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers
please to Cancer Research UK
and Dementia UK.
Will friends please accept this
intimation.
Published in Todmorden News on Sept. 5, 2019
