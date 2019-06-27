|
JENNINGS Olwen Jean Arlette On June 22nd 2109, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, Olwen died aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert, a much loved Mum,
Nan and Great Nan.
She will be sadly missed.
Her funeral service will be held on Monday July 1st at 11am at
St Mary's Church, Todmorden followed by interment at Mankinholes. Family flowers only please, donations are welcome to Macmillan Cancer Support
and Cats Protection.
All enquiries to Todmorden Funeral Service, tel 01706 816024.
Published in Todmorden News on June 27, 2019
