|
|
|
KING Normond Passed away peacefully in
Trinity Hospice, Blackpool on Thursday September 19th 2019, aged 89 years.
Loving husband of Liz and a devoted dad and grandpa.
Service to be held at
Blackpool Salvation Army South, Dorset Street, FY4 3BB on Wednesday October 2nd
at 12:15 pm followed by committal at Lytham Park Crematorium, Regent Avenue, St. Annes,
FY8 4AB.
No flowers by request please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
287 Devonshire Road,
Blackpool, FY2 0TW,
Tel: 01253 355663.
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Todmorden News on Sept. 26, 2019