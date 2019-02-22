Home

Interment
Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019
11:00
St. Michael's
Church Street
Mytholmroyd
View Map
Pridgeon Muriel Wife of the late Leslie,
a much loved mum of Jacqueline and the late Trevor, a loving mother in law, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother and a very lovely lady, died peacefully on February 15th 2019 at Fairmount Residential Care Home, Mottingham, aged 95 years.
She will be deeply missed.
Her ashes will be interred at
St. Michael's, Church Street, Mytholmroyd, a place she loved on April 21st 2019 after 11.00am Communion.
All donations to the church fund.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 22, 2019
