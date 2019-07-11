|
|
|
McARDLE
Minnie Widow of the late
John McArdle, on
28th June 2019,
aged 90 years. Died peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital surrounded by her family.
Dearly loved mother of
Michael, Christine, David,
Andrew and the late Theresa.
Beloved grandmother
to her grandchildren,
great grandchildren and
great great grandchildren.
Service to be held at St James Church, Mytholm, Hebden Bridge on Tuesday 16th July at 1.30pm followed by cremation at
Park Wood, Elland at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, donations to the RAF Benevolent Fund.
Published in Todmorden News on July 11, 2019