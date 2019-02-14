|
Lever Margaret Peacefully at home, on 2nd February 2019, Margaret, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late Jeffrey, much loved and loving mum of Michael & David, and mum-in-law
to Angela & Jayne, proud grandma of Andrew, Richard & Justine,
special great-grandma to
Francesca & Arabella and a good friend and neighbour to many.
Margaret's Funeral Service
will take place at 12noon on
Tuesday 26th February at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu
to the Marie Curie Nurses - a collection box will be available
on the day. All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 14, 2019
