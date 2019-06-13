|
|
|
BOND Margaret
(née Clayton) Peacefully on June 2nd 2019, Margaret passed away,
aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Eric,
much loved and adored mum of
Jill and Martin and a very dear friend to many
she will be very much missed.
A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday 20th June at 1.30pm at The Chapel,
Todmorden Funeral Service, Halifax Road, Todmorden
followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations are welcome to British Red Cross and
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to
Todmorden Funeral Service.
Tel 01706 816024.
Published in Todmorden News on June 13, 2019
