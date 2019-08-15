Resources More Obituaries for Lynne Chamberlain Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lynne Chamberlain

Notice CHAMBERLAIN Lynne Diane Bev and all the family would like to thank everyone for their kind messages of condolence,

support given, cards and donations received in memory of Diane. They would also like to thank everyone who came to St. Mary's and also give special thanks to her WRAF friends and others who came a great distance to say their goodbye. Also extra special thanks to Edna (WRAF) for her fitting tribute, to Rev Martin Parrott for his kind ministrations and to the Hare & Hounds for their hospitality. Diane will be missed

by all who knew her.

'Per Ardua Ad Astra' Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 15, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices