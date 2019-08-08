|
Chamberlain Lynne Diane
(Formerly of Haugh Cottage, Lobb Mill) Died unexpectedly at her home in Walsden on 27th July 2019,
aged 58 years.
Diane was the dearly loved Daughter of the late Roy and the late Eileen, also a much loved Sister of Beverly and Step Sister of Louise, Aunty of Angus and Glen. She was a friend of many and
will be sadly missed by all.
Her funeral will be held on
Monday 12th August in
St. Mary's Church at 10.30am, followed by a Private Cremation.
Donations in memory of Diane will be divided between Help 4 Heroes and The RAF Benevolent Fund.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
"PER ARDUA AD ASTRA"
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 8, 2019