Leslie Speight Notice
Speight Leslie Sadly but peacefully on
Tuesday 19th November 2019,
aged 89 years after a short illness.
Much loved husband to Greta, a devoted dad to Alison and Beverley and the best grandad ever to Jake, Zac, Joel, Adam, Joseph and the late Jenna and great-grandad to Imogen, Eva, Luna, Bohdi,
Kaden, Isobel and Oliver.
The funeral service shall be
held on Monday 9th December at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 11.15am. Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, to the Forget Me Not Childrens Charity
Published in Todmorden News on Dec. 5, 2019
