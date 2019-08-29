|
|
|
WHITWORTH Kathleen Passed away peacefully
on Sunday August 18th 2019,
aged 92 years.
Much loved wife of the late Roland,
loving mother of Graham
and the late Barrie,
precious grandma,
great grandma,
sister, auntie, great auntie,
cousin, mother in law and
a special friend to many, O X O.
The funeral service and cremation
will be held at Park Wood, Elland
on Monday September 2nd
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please
by request but donations may be made to The Alzheimer's Society,
for which a box will be provided.
"Kathleen loved colour,
particularly pink.
Please feel free to reflect that."
Enquiries to
Valley Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 842683
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 29, 2019