|
|
|
TAYLOR Joyce Died peacefully in Asquith Hall
on 19th February 2019,
aged 93 years.
Joyce was the much loved Wife of the late Frank, a loving Mum of Susan, Richard and Steven,
a loving Sister and Mum in Law,
a treasured Grandma,
Great Grandma and Auntie.
Her funeral service will be
held on Friday 15th March in
St. Mary's Church at 1.00pm followed by private cremation
at Burnley Crematorium.
Close family flowers only, donations in lieu will be given
to The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More