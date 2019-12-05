|
ALLEN (nee Horsford)
Joyce Greenlees Passed away at her home on November 28th, 2019, with her loving family by her side, aged 81 years, the dearly loved and devoted wife of Eddie, much loved mum of Julie and Christopher, dear mother in law to Paul, cherished gran of Oliver, dear sister to Margery and Brian, also a dear sister in law, auntie, lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Joyce's funeral cortege will leave from her home on Monday, 9th December at 11-45 a.m.
for service in Briercliffe Baptist/Methodist Church, at
12-15 p.m. followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium, 1-30 p.m. Family flowers only or donations,
if so desired, to Pendleside Hospice or the Church, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Todmorden News on Dec. 5, 2019