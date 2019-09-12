|
CARDWELL Jon Stephen Unexpectedly passed away on the 31st August, 2019 aged 77 years.
A dearly loved and loving Husband and friend to Carol. A special
Step-Dad to Philip and Beverley and Step-Dad in Law to Sandra.
A loving Grandad to Laura, Jessica, Jonathan and a good friend to many.
The Funeral Service shall be held on Friday the 27th September, 2019 at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 11.15am.
Family flowers only please, but donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK.
C/o Robertshaw Greenwood Funeral Service, Albert Street, Hebden Bridge.
Tel 01422 842044.
Published in Todmorden News on Sept. 12, 2019