CROSSLEY John Died peacefully in Stansfield Hall Nursing Home on
3rd December 2019 aged 78 years.
John was the devoted Husband of the late Heather, loving Dad of Rachael & Richard, Father in Law of Mariana and Dene, also Grandad to Alex and Katie.
His Funeral Service will be held in The Old School Chapel, Priestwell on Wednesday 18th December at 12 noon followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired will be given to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Dec. 12, 2019