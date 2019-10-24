Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Walsh

Notice Condolences

Joan Walsh Notice
Walsh Joan Died in hospital on
19th October 2019, aged 76 years.

Joan was the much loved Wife of the late Jim, loving and treasured Mum of Karen, Janine and Georgina also a devoted Grandma and a friend of many.

Her funeral service will be held
in The Unitarian Church at
1.15pm on Tuesday 29th October
followed by cremation at
Burnley at 3.00pm.

Family flowers only please,
also please could you
wear bright colours.

All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 81 3329.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.