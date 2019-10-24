|
|
|
Walsh Joan Died in hospital on
19th October 2019, aged 76 years.
Joan was the much loved Wife of the late Jim, loving and treasured Mum of Karen, Janine and Georgina also a devoted Grandma and a friend of many.
Her funeral service will be held
in The Unitarian Church at
1.15pm on Tuesday 29th October
followed by cremation at
Burnley at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
also please could you
wear bright colours.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 81 3329.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 24, 2019