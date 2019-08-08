Home

MARTIN Jessie On 1st August 2019, peacefully
at home, Jessie aged 96 years.
The much loved mum of Sheila,
Susan, Anne and Nigel, dear
mum-in-law of Stuart and John,
devoted grandma of Suzanne,
Kate, Thomas, Emily, Steven and
Kirily, a loving great grandma,
special friend of Margaret and
Mick, also a good friend to many
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Tuesday 13th August at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, but
donations would be greatly
appreciated for Memory Lane Cafe
for which a plate will be available
at the service. Will friends please
accept this intimation and kindly
meet at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 327382
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 8, 2019
