Colley (née Pilling)
Jennifer Peacefully at Barnsley Hospital
on Wednesday 22nd May 2019 Jennifer aged 72 years.
Formerly of Hebden Bridge
and Todmorden.
Much loved daughter of
the late Harold and Muriel Pilling of Wadsworth Lanes, Hebden Bridge.
The Loving wife of Stephen and a much loved mum of Linda Victoria and Jeanette, sons-in-law Dave and Gavyn. A devoted Gran of Chester, Axel and Gethin, much loved twin of Christine and much loved sisters Ruth and Anne, dear sister-in-law, aunty and cousin, great aunty and such a good friend to so many.
A Celebration of Jen's life
was held at Great Houghton
Methodist Church, Barnsley on
Tuesday 4th June 2019.
You'll be so missed. Rest in Peace Jen dear now. We know you'll be happy in His loving arms.
Should you wish to make a donation in memory of Jennifer please contact Weston Park Hospital Cancer Charity, Sheffield.
Tel. no. 01142265370.
Published in Todmorden News on June 6, 2019
