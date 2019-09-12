Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Morville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Morville

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Morville Notice
Morville Jacqueline Passed away peacefully on the
7th September 2019, aged 70.
Devoted wife of Stanley and
loving mum to Stephen and Richard. Much loved Grandma to
Miles, Oscar, Mia, Amber,
Amlie, Ella and Leo.
Jacqueline will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 24th September, 11.15am at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Followed by refreshments at the Dusty Miller, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.
Family flowers only.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Todmorden News on Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.