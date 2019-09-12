|
Morville Jacqueline Passed away peacefully on the
7th September 2019, aged 70.
Devoted wife of Stanley and
loving mum to Stephen and Richard. Much loved Grandma to
Miles, Oscar, Mia, Amber,
Amlie, Ella and Leo.
Jacqueline will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 24th September, 11.15am at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Followed by refreshments at the Dusty Miller, Burnley Road, Mytholmroyd.
Family flowers only.
Will friends please accept
this intimation.
Published in Todmorden News on Sept. 12, 2019