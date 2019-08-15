|
STANSFIELD Jack Passed away peacefully on
4th August aged 100 years.
A much loved husband of Barbara, dad of Kim and the late Graham, grandad , great grandad and father in law.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 29th August at Park Wood Crematorium,
Elland at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired
to the Royal Navy &
Royal Marines Charity.
All further enquiries to Paula Brennan of Hebden Bridge Funeral Service 8 Albert Street
01422 842663.
Published in Todmorden News on Aug. 15, 2019