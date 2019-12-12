Home

DAWSON Jack Died peacefully in Pennine Lodge on 3rd December 2019 aged 82 years. Jack was a much loved and loving Husband, Dad, Grandad
& Great Grandad.
His Funeral Service will be held in The Old School Chapel, Priestwell on Tuesday 17th December at 1:00pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only please donations in memory of Jack will be divided between Help 4 Heroes and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Dec. 12, 2019
