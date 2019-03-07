|
|
|
RUDMAN Harvey Died suddenly at home on
27th February 2019,
aged 90 years.
Harvey was the much loved and loving Husband of the late Phyllis, devoted and loving Dad of Garth and Keith, also an Uncle to Charles.
His funeral service will be held
on Thursday 14th March in
The Old School Chapel,
Priestwell at 10.15am followed
by committal at Rochdale Crematorium at 11.50am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in his memory will be given to The Adult Cystic Fibrosis Centre at Wythenshawe Hospital.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More