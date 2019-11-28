|
|
|
LUNN Harry Passed peacefully at home on
20th November aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of the late Mary, much loved dad to Robert, Richard, Timothy, Helen and Nicholas, a dear father in law and loving grandad and great grandad. Harry will be truly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at Valley Chapel of Rest, Valley Road, Hebden Bridge on
Monday 9th December at 1.45pm, followed by service of committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland at 3pm. Family flowers only please but donations may be made in memory of Harry to Save the Children. Enquiries to Valley Funeral Service, Valley Road, Hebden Bridge,
HX7 7BZ. Tel 01422 842683
Published in Todmorden News on Nov. 28, 2019