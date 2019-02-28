|
|
|
LOGAN Gerald Died peacefully in hospital on
22nd Feb 2019, aged 78 years. Gerald was the beloved Husband of the late Jean and was a dedicated follower of
local brass bands,
also a friend of many.
His funeral service will be held on Wednesday 6th March at 1.45pm in The Old School Chapel, Priestwell followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium.
No flowers by request,
any donations received in his memory will be divided between Cancer Research and
The Stroke Association.
All enquiries to:
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More