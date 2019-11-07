Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Cunliffe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Cunliffe

Notice Condolences

Gerald Cunliffe Notice
CUNLIFFE Gerald
(Gerry) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Saturday,
26th October, 2019, Gerry,
aged 87 years, beloved husband to Margaret, loving daddy and grandpa, dear cousin to Geoffrey and Sheila. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home.
Gerry's funeral cortege will leave from his own home Today, Thursday, 7th November at
11-30 a.m. followed by service
and committal at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon.
Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley,
BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483
or 457452.
Published in Todmorden News on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -