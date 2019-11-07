|
|
|
CUNLIFFE Gerald
(Gerry) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Saturday,
26th October, 2019, Gerry,
aged 87 years, beloved husband to Margaret, loving daddy and grandpa, dear cousin to Geoffrey and Sheila. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home.
Gerry's funeral cortege will leave from his own home Today, Thursday, 7th November at
11-30 a.m. followed by service
and committal at Burnley Crematorium, 12 noon.
Family flowers only or donations
if so desired to Pendleside Hospice, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services,
128 Rossendale Road, Burnley,
BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483
or 457452.
Published in Todmorden News on Nov. 7, 2019