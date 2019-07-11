|
|
|
Glassbrook Geoff Passed away peacefully at home, Monday 1st July 2019 aged 76.
A devoted husband to Patricia, loving dad to Karen and Scott.
Beloved father-in-law, grandad,
great-grandad, brother and good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, Thursday 18th July, 1.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations welcomed to British Lung Foundation and RSPCA Halifax.
All enquiries to Emotions Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 345472
Published in Todmorden News on July 11, 2019