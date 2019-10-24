Home

Freda Duffield

Freda Duffield Notice
DUFFIELD Freda Died peacefully on
13th October 2019, aged 76 years.

Freda was the beloved Wife of Ian, loving Mum of Lisa, Claire and Robert, a cherished Nanna, Great Nanna and a good friend, who will be sadly missed by many.

Freda's funeral service will be held in St. Mary's Church at 1.00pm on Monday 28th October,
followed by cremation at Burnley.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Overgate Hospice or
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare,
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 24, 2019
