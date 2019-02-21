|
ROOKS Frank Anthony Passed away peacefully on
12th February 2019, aged 77 years, after a long illness.
Frank was a loving husband to Janet, father of Andrew and Craig, father in law of Tina, stepfather of Wayne, Martin and Gordon.
He also leaves a brother, Michael, and sister in law, Anne, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Frank's funeral will be held at
St Joseph's Church on
Monday 25th February at 10am, followed by a private burial.
Family flowers only please,
but donations are welcome to Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Todmorden Funeral Service, tel 01706 816024.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 21, 2019
