|
|
|
PAYNE Ethel
(née Sunderland) Died peacefully in her sleep
at Mona Cliffe Residential Home
on 4th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Ethel was the loving and devoted Mum of Christine, Glynnis, Mandy, Garry and Philip. Also a treasured Grandma and Great Grandma, the loving twin Sister of Janet and a much loved Mother-in-law.
Her funeral service will be held on Friday 26th July in The Old School Chapel, Priestwell at 10.15am followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please donations in her memory will be given to Dementia UK.
The family would like to give special thanks to Linda and all the staff at Mona Cliffe for the care given
and compassion shown to
Mum during her stay.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on July 18, 2019