Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:15
The Old School Chapel
Priestwell
View Map
Committal
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:00
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Payne

Notice Condolences

Ethel Payne Notice
PAYNE Ethel
(née Sunderland) Died peacefully in her sleep
at Mona Cliffe Residential Home
on 4th July 2019, aged 90 years.
Ethel was the loving and devoted Mum of Christine, Glynnis, Mandy, Garry and Philip. Also a treasured Grandma and Great Grandma, the loving twin Sister of Janet and a much loved Mother-in-law.

Her funeral service will be held on Friday 26th July in The Old School Chapel, Priestwell at 10.15am followed by committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 12 noon.

Family flowers only please donations in her memory will be given to Dementia UK.
The family would like to give special thanks to Linda and all the staff at Mona Cliffe for the care given
and compassion shown to
Mum during her stay.

All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.