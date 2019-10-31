Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Elland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Newsome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Newsome

Notice Condolences

Ethel Newsome Notice
NEWSOME (née METCALFE)
Ethel (Et) On October 28th, peacefully at Summerfield House, Halifax.
Ethel age 95 years, formerly of Heptonstall, latterly Pye Nest,
the dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mum of Glynne, Stephen and Diane; much loved grandma of Amanda and Simon;
and great grandma of Amy
and Stanley.
A service to celebrate Ethel's life
will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Wednesday, November 6th at 10:30am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service. All enquiries please to The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. By request, bright colours to be worn if desired.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -