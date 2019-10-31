|
|
|
NEWSOME (née METCALFE)
Ethel (Et) On October 28th, peacefully at Summerfield House, Halifax.
Ethel age 95 years, formerly of Heptonstall, latterly Pye Nest,
the dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mum of Glynne, Stephen and Diane; much loved grandma of Amanda and Simon;
and great grandma of Amy
and Stanley.
A service to celebrate Ethel's life
will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Wednesday, November 6th at 10:30am. Family flowers only please donations in lieu to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated.
A collection box will be available after the service. All enquiries please to The Williamson Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet at the crematorium. By request, bright colours to be worn if desired.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 31, 2019