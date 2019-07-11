|
Greenwood Eric Passed away peacefully on
6th July at Calderdale Royal Hospital, aged 85 years.
Loving husband of the late Antonietta, father of Louise,
Susan and the late Raymond,
grandfather to Joseph,
William, Niva and Fenella and
a good friend to many.
A memorial service takes place on Friday 19th July at 12.30pm at
St John in the Wilderness Church, Cragg Vale.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Diabetes UK.
All further enquiries to
Paula Brennan of Hebden Bridge Funeral Service, 8 Albert Street. Tel: 01422 842663.
Published in Todmorden News on July 11, 2019