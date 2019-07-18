Home

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
13:30
The Old School Chapel
Priestwell
Committal
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
15:00
Burnley Crematorium
Elizabeth Whitham Notice
WHITHAM Elizabeth
"Betty" Died peacefully in Millreed Lodge on 7th July 2019, aged 76 years. Betty was a much loved Daughter and a treasured Sister.

Her funeral service will be held
on Thursday 18th July in
The Old School Chapel, Priestwell at 1.30pm followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only, any donations in her memory will be given to
The Alzheimer's Society.
All enquiries to Warburtons Funeralcare 01706 813329.
Published in Todmorden News on July 18, 2019
