AUSTIN Duncan Passed away surrounded by his loving family on 27th September, aged 75 years.
A much loved husband of Margaret, dad of Sheila, Jeanette and John, brother of Margaret, grandad of Lewis, Harry and Keenan and a good friend to many.
Funeral service takes place on Thursday 17th October at
Hope Baptist Church at 1.45pm followed by a committal at
Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Overgate Hospice, a box will be provided at the church.
All further enquiries to
Paula Brennan of
Hebden Bridge Funeral Service,
8 Albert Street
01422 842663.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 10, 2019