BAKER Derek Sadly on Saturday 31st August 2019, at his daughters home in Weardale, Derek, aged 85 years.
Dearly beloved husband to Dorothy, adored dad of Colette, Michelle and Yvette and
a wonderful grandad
and great grandad.
He will be desperately
missed forever.
Derek will be received into
St. Mary's RC Church, Burnley on Friday 13th September at 4pm.
A service will be held on
Saturday 14th September at 10.15am followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at 11.20am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Marie Curie c/o Hartley Foulds Funeral Service,
230 Colne Road, Burnley,
BB10 1DY, tel 01282 831854
Published in Todmorden News on Sept. 12, 2019