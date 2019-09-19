Home

LLOYD David Treasured memories of my Husband and Soul Mate who passed away 10 years ago,
September 21st, 2009.
Silent memories keep you near,
As time unfolds another year.
Out of my life you may have gone,
But in my heart you still live on.

I speak of you with love and pride,
My smiles they mask
the tears I hide.
It broke my heart to lose you,
But you didn't go alone,
For part of me went with you,
The day God called you home.

Although you can't be here,
we're truly not apart,
Until the final breath I take,
You'll be living in my heart.

Until we meet again,
Your loving wife,
Shirley
X
Published in Todmorden News on Sept. 19, 2019
