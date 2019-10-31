Home

Hebden Bridge Funeral Service
8 Albert Street
Hebden Bridge, West Yorkshire HX7 8AH
(01422) 842663
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
13:30
Park Wood Crematorium
Resources
David Groves

David Groves Notice
Groves David Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd October aged 80 years. Much loved partner of Amanda, father of Nicola, Catherine, Mark and Jon, and grandpa of Hana, Sam, Molly, Edward,
Martha and Lucas.
Funeral service takes place on Wednesday 6th November at Park Wood Crematorium at 1.30pm.
No flowers please; donations in lieu to () and Action Aid. A plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries to
Paula Brennan of Hebden Bridge Funeral Service, 8 Albert Street, 01422 842663.
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 31, 2019
