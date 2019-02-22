|
Colleran Christopher Dominick It is with great sadness that
we announce that Christopher Colleran passed away peacefully after a short illness bravely borne at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, surrounded by the love of his family on 15th February 2019, aged 59 years. Devoted son of Maureen and the late Dominick, loved and adored brother of Anne-Marie; Lynn; Sean; Danny; Patrick; Rosie and Kathryn. Loyal and caring boyfriend to Maureen. Beloved uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law and a highly-respected
good friend to many.
Reception into St Mary's
RC Church, Gibbet Street on Wednesday 6th March at 5pm. Service at 2.45pm on Thursday 7th March at St Mary's followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Will friends accept this
as the only intimation.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, to Pancreatic Cancer Research,
for which there will be a plate in church.
Published in Todmorden News on Feb. 22, 2019
