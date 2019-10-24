Resources More Obituaries for Charles Green Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Green

Notice Green Charles Kenneth

(Ken) The family of the late Charles Kenneth Green (Ken) wish to express their sincere gratitude

to everyone who showed them sympathy on their recent sad bereavement. Our thanks to the staff of Calderdale Royal Hospital for their care during Dad's short stay on Ward 7 and to our relations, neighbours and friends who have supported us during this sad time. A special thank you to those who helped with funeral arrangements, those who attended the service and to Father Richard Lindsay

for conducting it. Ken will be

sadly missed by his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family,

friends and neighbours.

Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 24, 2019