GREEN Charles Kenneth (Ken) Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital on Wednesday 25th September 2019 aged 92 years. Much loved husband of the late Marion and much loved dad of Steven and Sally, Wendy and Andrew and Bev and Les. Loving step-dad of Karen and Andrew, Peter and Glen and Alison and David. Much loved grandad and great grandad, loving brother and uncle.
The funeral service will be held at
St. James' Church Mytholm on Friday 18th October at 12 noon. Followed by cremation at Parkwood Elland. Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to the Keighley Parkinson's Support Group, for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to Valley Funeral Service, Valley Road Hebden Bridge HX7 7BZ 01422 842683
Published in Todmorden News on Oct. 3, 2019