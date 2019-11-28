|
BUCKLEY Carol Phillip and family wish to thank all who attended Carol's funeral service, on 8th November and for the many cards and kind wishes of condolence and donations received for Overgate hospice
at such a sad time.
Special thanks go to staff at Overgate Hospice, the Macmillan District and Palliative Care Nurses, also doctors and staff at
Kingcross Surgery and all who were involved in Carol's care.
Many thanks to
Celebrant Zetta Bear for the special comforting service and thanks to Elland Cricket Club and
Lawrence Funeral Service.
Published in Todmorden News on Nov. 28, 2019